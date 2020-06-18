Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Man fatally shot by L.A. County sheriff’s deputy in Gardena

By City News Service
June 18, 2020
9:15 PM
A man was fatally shot Thursday evening by a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy in Gardena, authorities said.

The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. in the 400 block of Redondo Beach Boulevard, near Figueroa Street, in Gardena, said Sheriff’s Deputy James Nagao.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Nagao said. No deputies were injured.

No information was given regarding the man or what led to the shooting.

City News Service

City News Service is the nation’s largest regional wire service and is headquartered in Los Angeles.

