Man fatally shot by L.A. County sheriff’s deputy in Gardena

A man was fatally shot Thursday evening by a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy in Gardena, authorities said.

The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. in the 400 block of Redondo Beach Boulevard, near Figueroa Street, in Gardena, said Sheriff’s Deputy James Nagao.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Nagao said. No deputies were injured.

No information was given regarding the man or what led to the shooting.