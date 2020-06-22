Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Shooting in San Francisco’s Tenderloin leaves 5 injured

By Matthew OrmsethStaff Writer 
June 22, 2020
5:44 PM
Five people were injured Monday afternoon in a shooting in San Francisco’s Tenderloin district, police said.

At 3:15 p.m., San Francisco police officers stationed in the Tenderloin, a dense neighborhood in the city’s downtown, responded to a shooting near Leavenworth and Eddy streets, Sgt. Michael Andraychak said. There, they found four men suffering from gunshot wounds.

The men were taken to hospitals and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Andraychak said.

A fifth person was later found with a “minor gunshot wound” but declined to be taken to a hospital, he said.

San Francisco police have yet to arrest any suspects, and Andraychak asked that anyone with information about the incident call a tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text information to TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD.”

Matthew Ormseth

Matthew Ormseth is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2018, he covered city news and state politics at the Hartford Courant. He grew up in Arcadia and graduated from Cornell University.

