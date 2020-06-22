Shooting in San Francisco’s Tenderloin leaves 5 injured

Five people were injured Monday afternoon in a shooting in San Francisco’s Tenderloin district, police said.

At 3:15 p.m., San Francisco police officers stationed in the Tenderloin, a dense neighborhood in the city’s downtown, responded to a shooting near Leavenworth and Eddy streets, Sgt. Michael Andraychak said. There, they found four men suffering from gunshot wounds.

The men were taken to hospitals and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Andraychak said.

A fifth person was later found with a “minor gunshot wound” but declined to be taken to a hospital, he said.

San Francisco police have yet to arrest any suspects, and Andraychak asked that anyone with information about the incident call a tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text information to TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD.”

