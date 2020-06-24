Deputy shoots and kills woman during burglary call in Lake Forest

A woman in her 20s who authorities said was armed with a handgun was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies who were responding to a residential burglary early Wednesday in Lake Forest.

According to an Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman, deputies were called to a burglary in progress in the 22000 block of Loumont Drive at about 1 a.m. When they arrived, said spokeswoman Carrie Braun, they found a woman across the street from the home holding what appeared to be a handgun.

Deputies told the woman to drop the gun several times, Braun said, and during the confrontation, at least one deputy opened fire, wounding the woman. Braun did not provide further details on what led up to the shooting.

Authorities were investigating whether the woman was involved in the burglary, but at this point, it is not clear why she was at the scene.

The woman, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at a hospital. Authorities recovered a handgun from the scene, Braun said.