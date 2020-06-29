Brush fire in Imperial County destroys dozens of homes, officials say

A massive brush fire tore through a town east of the Salton Sea overnight, burning for hours and destroying dozens of homes, officials said Monday morning.

The blaze started near Highway 111 and 4th Street in Niland and became a three-alarm fire about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, the Imperial County Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

The town was evacuated and residents were moved to a temporary shelter at Calipatria High School, where the American Red Cross helped place at least 130 people in hotels, the fire department said.

By midnight, the fire department estimated that about 40 homes had been destroyed.

Though their efforts were initially hampered by high winds, firefighters were able to stop the fire’s progress by about 2 a.m., officials said. By about 8 a.m., the blaze was contained, the fire department said. Crews were continuing to monitor and put out hot spots.

Officials planned to send out an assessment team Monday morning to get a better idea of the scope of the damage.