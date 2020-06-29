O.C. reports highest weekly COVID-19 death toll as California sees spike in cases

Orange County confirmed 56 coronavirus-related deaths last week, the highest weekly death toll that the county has reported since the pandemic hit the U.S.

According to the California Department of Public Health, which collects information from each county’s distinct tracking methods, the biggest spike in cases and deaths occurred Wednesday, when 733 new cases and 24 deaths were reported.

With the spike in deaths and cases, Orange County was just added to the list of now 19 counties that the state is watching for surges in infection numbers or hospitalization rates.

Orange County, which has the third-most cases in the state, has for months updated several data trackers that detail changes in case count, death toll and hospitalization rate.

While Orange County continues to move forward with its expanded reopening, other parts of California are scaling back. The state on Sunday ordered the closure of bars in seven counties on its watch list — Los Angeles, Fresno, Kern, San Joaquin, Tulare, Kings and Imperial — and encouraged the same of several others, including Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Sacramento, Riverside, Ventura, Santa Barbara and Stanislaus.

Contra Costa County officials on Monday announced they will further delay reopenings as COVID-19 cases surged past 2,800 infections.

The county previously had cleared bars, personal services not involving close contact with the face, indoor dining, gyms, fitness centers, limited indoor leisure activities, museums and hotels for tourism and individual travel to reopen July 1.

“With the sharp rise in community spread and hospitalizations, it does not make sense at this time to open additional business sectors that could further accelerate community transmission,” officials said.

“These businesses and activities will remain closed in Contra Costa until county data indicate that the spread of the virus has slowed, as measured by at least a week of stable case numbers, hospitalizations and percent of tests that are positive,” the county added in a statement on its public health website.”

The seven-day average number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals in the county rose by 75% from June 15 to June 29. The number of residents testing positive for the disease has risen from 38 to 87 a day, with the percentage of positive tests moving from 5% to 6%.

The slowed efforts come as the state inches closer to crossing 6,000 deaths. All the while, the number of cases has grown, skewing more heavily toward younger residents.

Most who have tested positive for infection in California fall between the ages of 18 and 49, according to state data. That group consists of 118,900 individuals, the bulk of the state’s more than 500,000 cases. Some counties break those numbers down further. In L.A. County, 41% of the nearly 100,000 cases are now among individuals between the ages of 18 and 40.

“While cases in this age range typically have low risk for serious illness or death, Public Health is concerned they may unknowingly infect parents, grandparents, and friends and family who have underlying health conditions and who are at greater risk for serious illness and death,” the health department shared in a statement Sunday.

In Riverside County, which accounts for the second-highest number of cases in the state, residents between the ages of 18 and 39 account for more than 5,900. In San Bernardino County, more than 2,100 people between the ages of 18 and 29 have been infected, and more than 2,200 people between the ages of 30 and 39 have been infected.

The age of those testing positive is shifting younger. In June, 55% of those testing positive were 40 years and younger, compared with 38% in that group in April.

“It’s a sign that younger people are playing a major role in driving the increase in new cases and potentially infecting vulnerable individuals,” the county said.