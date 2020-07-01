Two girls, man killed in apparent murder-suicide in Watts, L.A. police say

Two young girls were killed in a Watts home in what police believe was a murder-suicide, the Los Angeles Police Department said Wednesday

Police responded to a call for help from the Los Angeles Fire Department about 8:15 a.m. in the 9200 block of Success Avenue and found the two girls, who were under 10 years old, said Officer Tony Kuey, a spokesman for the LAPD.

The suspect, a 43-year-old man, was found with gunshot wounds.

He was hospitalized in critical condition but died. The girls died at the home, Kuey said.

Police did not give information about the man’s relationship to the girls or whether the girls were also shot.