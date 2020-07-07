L.A. Sheriff’s Department employee arrested after alleged sexual misconduct with detainees

An employee with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of engaging in sexual activity with a detainee, sheriff’s officials said.

Roy’ce Bass, 29, surrendered to investigators Tuesday after an investigation by the Sheriff Department’s Internal Criminal Investigations Bureau. Bass, who was a custody assistant at the all-female Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, was released after posting $100,000 bail.

Sheriff’s officials said in a news release that Bass is accused of engaging in sexual misconduct with a detainee or detainees at his workplace between August 2017 and January 2018.

He is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 13.

“The Sheriff’s Department finds these allegations deeply troubling,” the news release said. “We are committed to transparency and holding our employees fully accountable.”