L.A. could reimpose stay-at-home order if coronavirus spike continues, mayor warns

Los Angeles residents could again be ordered to stay home to stem the spread of the coronavirus should infections and hospitalizations continue to climb, Mayor Eric Garcetti warned Wednesday.

The potential return of the kind of strict restrictions that kept Angelenos indoors and effectively shuttered wide swaths of the region’s economy is yet another indicator of what elected and health officials have maintained for weeks: that the threat of COVID-19 remains real, and trend lines are heading in the wrong direction.

As Garcetti put it: “COVID-19 hasn’t gone away. In fact, it’s gotten worse.”

“We know so much more about this disease today than we did in March when it first hit us, and that means we can make targeted interventions to stop the spread of this novel coronavirus,” he said during an evening briefing. “But making sure we don’t have to go farther and close more businesses requires an individual commitment of each and every one of us.”

According to a color-coded system L.A. unveiled last week to assess and report the risk of coronavirus infection, the local threat level remains orange — meaning that the risk remains very high and residents should assume everyone around them is infectious and minimize all contact.

“If things get worse, that dial could move to red in this coming week or two,” Garcetti said. “That would place us at the highest risk of infection, and we’d likely return to a mandated safer-at-home order. But, if things get better, we’ll see that dial back down to yellow, indicating we’re successfully flattening the curve again.”

Garcetti’s warning comes as coronavirus conditions continue to deteriorate across California.

The state recorded its highest single-day coronavirus death toll Wednesday, with 149 fatalities reported, according to a Los Angeles Times county-by-county tally. That surpassed the previous highest daily death toll of 132 that was recorded May 19.

In Los Angeles County, the single-day death toll of 61 was the highest since June 2.

Statewide, 9,500 infections were recorded Tuesday — the most new cases reported in a single day.

More than 6,700 Californians have died from COVID-19, and the state is approaching 300,000 total confirmed infections.

Health officials have said the seeds of the state’s recent surge were likely planted around Memorial Day, when additional businesses began to reopen and people started going out and gathering together more.

A significant driver of new infections has been younger Californians. Gov. Gavin Newsom said this week that younger people who might believe “they are invincible” are falling ill nevertheless.

Garcetti said Wednesday that “more than 50% of the people who are testing positive in Los Angeles County are between 18 and 40 years of age.”

While “most young people are doing the right thing,” he said, “it’s clear that a lot of them are not.”

“This isn’t complicated: Do not get together with someone who’s not in your household,” he said. “These weeks are absolutely critical: Critical to whether schools open, whether our economy and our economic recovery path continues. These weeks are critical for saving lives.”

A test is not a passport to party.



Along with physical distancing and not gathering with people outside your household, officials continue to emphasize the importance of wearing face coverings while in public or high-risk settings, and regularly washing your hands.

Times staff writers Hannah Fry, Colleen Shalby, Rong-Gong Lin II and Patrick McGreevy contributed to this report.