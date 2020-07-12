Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Three-alarm fire aboard Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego

By Andrew Dyer
July 12, 2020
11:36 AM
A three-alarm fire on board the amphibious assault ship Bonhomme Richard injured at least one sailor Sunday morning as multiple agencies responded to the blaze at Naval Base San Diego.

A spokesman for Navy Region Southwest said the location of the blaze and its extent was not known at this time.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said on Twitter that at least one sailor has been injured as the department and people on the scene reported hearing an explosion.

Dyer writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

