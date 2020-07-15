Megan Thee Stallion says she got shot in the Hollywood Hills. LAPD says it was a foot injury

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion said Wednesday that a shooting outside a Hollywood Hills mansion over the weekend left her with “gunshot wounds” and she “underwent surgery to remove the bullets.”

But an LAPD account makes no mention of the artist being struck by gunfire outside a house party Sunday and refers only to her suffering a foot injury in the incident.

Recording artist Tory Lanez was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon after he was detained leaving the area before dawn in a vehicle that eyewitnesses said may have been connected to the reported gunfire.

Police swarmed the neighborhood in the 1800 block of Nichols Canyon about 4:30 a.m. Sunday for a “shots fired investigation.” According to the Los Angeles Police Department, “witnesses to the incident provided a description of a suspect(s) and their vehicle.”

Advertisement

Officers responding to the scene stopped a vehicle matching the description and detained multiple people, according to a statement.

Lanez, 27, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was arrested and subsequently booked before being released on $35,000 bond, jail records show.

On Wednesday, however, Megan Thee Stallion — whose real name is Megan Pete — posted on Instagram that “the narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate.”

“On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” the “Savage” songstress said.

Advertisement

“I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night,” she wrote.

In a video of the aftermath, both Lanez and Stallion can be seen in handcuffs as officers try to determine what happened.

In a statement Wednesday, the LAPD said one person was taken to the hospital “with a foot injury.” Two sources familiar with the investigation said Stallion was displaying an injury at the scene consistent with her being struck by shattered glass.

Stallion, meanwhile, said she’s “currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

Advertisement

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are seeking any witnesses. The fracas is the latest connected to parties in the Hollywood Hills, whose numbers have shot up, despite stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, as bars and clubs have been shuttered.