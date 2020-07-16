Coronavirus hospitalizations hit new highs in L.A. County, with spike among young people

The number of patients hospitalized with confirmed coronavirus infections reached new heights this week in Los Angeles County as the region enters what officials have called an “alarming and dangerous phase” of the pandemic.

On Monday, 2,193 patients were in hospitals with confirmed coronavirus infections — a single-day record for the county. The number dipped slightly Tuesday, to 2,173, before rebounding back to Monday’s high on Wednesday, county data show.

Hospitalizations, which had been declining since early May, began ticking up in mid-June and have continued their rise in July. Records show that hospitalizations of patients with confirmed coronavirus infections have jumped roughly 31% over the past three weeks.

“The shift from declining rates to increasing rates happened very rapidly, and we now see a three-day average of over 2,000 people hospitalized on a given day, which is more people hospitalized each day for COVID-19 than at any other point during the pandemic,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Wednesday.

Advertisement

Younger people, between the ages of 18 and 40, are also being hospitalized at a significantly higher rate than in previous weeks, data show.

“What this really means for us is we need to start and continue to take the steps that protect our healthcare infrastructure so that hospitals are able to manage the growing number of people that need inpatient care,” Ferrer said. “That is why it is so important to follow the public health directives like staying home, avoiding close contact with people who you don’t live with and wearing your face covering at all times when you’re out of your house.”

Statewide, more than 6,700 patients who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 are hospitalized, according to the latest numbers. That, too, is a new high.

Advertisement

It also mirrors trends in other counties across Southern California, including Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Health officials in Orange County reported that 722 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized as of Tuesday, a new daily record for the county. Data showed that as of last week, the number of patients in hospitals had jumped 97% over three weeks, an indicator that health experts say shows the virus is spreading more rapidly in the region.

The spike has prompted hospitals countywide to begin to prepare for a surge of sick patients, according to Orange County Health Care Agency Director Dr. Clayton Chau.

“These trends are very concerning, and we can expect the impact on our healthcare system to get worse in the coming days and weeks,” Chau said last week. “If the surge goes up to — or beyond — their capacity to mobilize resources, that will cause a real strain. A strain on the hospital systems means a strain on the ability to care for all patients, both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 folks.”

Advertisement

Earlier this month, L.A. County officials projected the possibility of running out of hospital beds in two to three weeks, with the number of ICU beds possibly being exhausted sometime in July.

“If the trajectory continues, the number of ICU beds — our most limited resource — is likely to become inadequate in the near future,” officials wrote in a memo issued July 4 by the L.A. County Department of Public Health to healthcare providers.

While the mortality rate is currently stable in Los Angeles County, the increase in hospitalizations will probably result in increased deaths in the coming days and weeks, Ferrer said.

Advertisement

Experts say deaths are a lagging indicator of coronavirus spread and probably reflect exposures to the virus that occurred four or five weeks earlier. L.A. County officials announced 44 new fatalities Wednesday — pushing the total death toll past 3,900 — as well as 2,758 new cases, boosting the cumulative count to more than 143,000.

Dr. Shruti Gohil, associate medical director of epidemiology and infection prevention at UC Irvine, told The Times last week that while those numbers help paint an overall picture of the virus’ toll on the region, hospitalization data is a better indicator of severe cases in the community.

“If you look at the number of people who are requiring hospitalization, it gives you a better sense of the tip of the iceberg,” Gohil said. “There’s a larger portion of the population under that tip that indicates widespread community transmission.”

Times staff writer Luke Money contributed to this report.