Brush fire burns Bolsa Chica wetlands in Huntington Beach

A small brush fire in the Bolsa Chica wetlands
Firefighters on Sunday quickly brought under control most of a small brush fire that burned in the Bolsa Chica wetlands area of Huntington Beach.
(Huntington Beach Fire Department)
By Laura NewberryStaff Writer 
July 26, 2020
6:30 PM
Firefighters quickly brought under control a brush fire that ignited Sunday in the Bolsa Chica wetlands area of Huntington Beach.

The fire near Pacific Coast Highway and south of Warner Avenue began at 4 p.m. and triggered a voluntary evacuation of the Brightwater neighborhood.

The blaze grew to 63 acres and was fully contained by 7 pm., said Huntington Beach Fire Department spokesman Eric Blaska.

The Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve is a 1,300-acre coastal estuary known for its rare seabirds. It is still unknown how the fire might affect the wetlands’ delicate ecosystem.

Laura Newberry

Laura Newberry is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times.

