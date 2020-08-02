Sun-baked Southern California expected to cool off by Wednesday, according to weather service

A heatwave that has baked Southern California in recent days is expected to begin easing on Monday, with relief and a noticeable drop in temperatures by the middle of the week, meteorologists said.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory this weekend, with Van Nuys hitting 94 degrees on Sunday, Riverside 96 and Palm Springs 108. Other mountain, inland and foothill areas were also expected to see triple-digit temperatures before the end of the day, the weather service said.

“We’re expecting that today should be the end of the peak,” said Kathy Hoxsie, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “We still have forecast of some hundreds across some of the interior valleys. Tomorrow we see just a few degrees cooler, but then by Tuesday and Wednesday, specifically Wednesday, we see a pretty good drop.”

With elderly people and the very young vulnerable to heat-related illnesses, the weather service has recommended limiting outdoor activity, dressing in light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, drinking plenty of fluids and refraining from leaving children and pets inside hot vehicles.

Hoxsie said the heatwave is consistent with the period between late July and early August, which typically sees the hottest temperatures of the year.

“This is statistically exactly when we should be hot,” Hoxsie said.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District also issued a health advisory through Monday for residents who live in the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys. Because of the poor air quality, the elderly, children and people with asthma and other respiratory diseases were advised to stay indoors.