LAUSD, teachers reach tentative deal for more predictable remote learning schedules for students

The teachers union and the Los Angeles school district have reached a tentative agreement over rules for instruction in the fall, according to a source close to the negotiations.

Under the pact, students engaged in distance learning in Los Angeles would have a more predictable learning schedule — more like a regular school day — even though their campuses will remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Details of the agreement are expected to be announced later Monday. A pact would resolve a major hurdle that was creating uncertainty among parents and teachers alike as the Aug. 18 start of the school year quickly approaches.

The union has said it will put any agreement to a vote of its membership. It was not clear Monday morning whether the school board also would approve a deal or whether approval would be delegated to Supt. Austin Beutner. The school board is scheduled to meet Tuesday.

A major item already on that agenda is whether the board will put a $7-billion school facilities bond before voters in November.

It had appeared as though an agreement on teaching rules would be reached late Friday afternoon, but the two sides had trouble ironing out final details. In general, the district was pushing for a longer school day than the union, which favored more flexibility in the schedule. The gap between the two proposals was not vast — about a 30-minute difference at the beginning and end of the day, but district officials were evidently asserting that the differential would prove important over time.

The new schedule for online classes will be more structured than in March, when school districts across California had to almost instantly convert from on-campus instruction to distance learning. At that time, there were no fixed requirements for what teachers would have to do across the nation’s second-largest school system, although there were some expectations at individual schools.

The district and the union weathered criticism when they agreed in April to require only 20 hours of work per week from teachers. The format of instruction was essentially unspecified to give teachers and students maximum flexibility, emphasizing compassion over rigor. Many teachers said that the flexibility allowed them to work more effectively.

Some parents, however, complained of limited contact with teachers, and student engagement was disappointing, especially among black and Latino students and among students who were part of low-income families. Some teachers reported a decline in student effort after the district did away with failing grades and stipulated that no student would receive a final grade lower than what it was when campuses shut down.

A group of parents last week threatened to sue the district if the learning environment did not improve considerably.

Concerns over academic progress spurred state lawmakers to insert instructional requirements into the budget bill, requiring teachers to take online attendance and document student learning. The rules reimposed the state’s minimum daily instructional minutes of 180 for kindergarten, 230 minutes for grades 1 through 3, and 240 minutes for grades 4 through 12.

Before the weekend, the union also had objected to a proposal that would have required teachers to work online from their empty classrooms. The district dropped that demand on Wednesday , according to the union. In addition the district has apparently agreed to a union demand to suspend annual performance evaluations of tenured teachers for the soon-to-begin academic year.

District officials declined to discuss negotiations. In recent interviews, however, Beutner has said that he and union leaders shared common cause in wanting instruction to be effective and to be carried out safely.

Under orders by Gov. Gavin Newsom, public and private schools located in counties on the state’s “watch list” cannot reopen for the start of school amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Campuses could potentially reopen once virus transmission recedes and stabilizes for 14 days. Elementary schools can petition to reopen sooner.