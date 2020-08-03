Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Ventura County trails to remain closed through September amid coronavirus concerns

Highway 33 winds through the mountains of the Los Padres National Forest in Ventura County.
(Michael Robinson Chavez / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
Aug. 3, 2020
11:53 AM
Share

A popular Ventura County hiking area will remain off-limits for the next two months as officials look to stave off potentially unsafe crowding conditions amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Under an order from the Los Padres National Forest, part of Santa Paula Canyon — from the forest boundary to about three miles above the area known as the Punch Bowl — will remain closed until Sept. 30.

Also closed will be the Big Cone, Cross and Jackson Hole campgrounds and the Last Chance Trail.

“This extension was implemented due to the increasingly heavy vehicle traffic and large groups of visitors potentially creating conditions where recommended physical distancing protocol is not possible,” officials said of the new restrictions.

Advertisement

Violations will be punishable by a fine, potentially as much as $5,000 for an individual, and up to six months’ imprisonment, according to the order.

This map shows the closure area covered by the Los Padres National Forest's recent closure order in Ventura County.
This map shows the area covered by the recent Los Padres National Forest closure order in Ventura County.
(Los Padres National Forest)

Santa Paula Canyon and Punch Bowls Trail in Ojai Valley originally closed in May after crowds of cooped-up Californians flocked to the area.

As visitors descended in droves, officials said the Punch Bowl area was inundated with litter and human waste. The crowds themselves also were cause for concern, as officials stressed the need to avoid gathering in groups to help prevent transmission of the coronavirus.

Advertisement

California

Record crowds trash Ventura County waterfall with litter, human waste

SANTA BARBARA, CA - MAY 28: Brazilian students studying in San Diego dive and swim in the water under Paradise Falls in Thousand Oaks' Wildwood Regional Park on Thursday May 28, 2020 as COSCA announced they will be closing the Falls to the pubic indefinitely after the scenic spot was overrun with crowds, trash and human waste. The Conejo Valley Open Space Conservation Agency announced the closure after a weekend that had rangers trying to keep up with collecting trash left behind by visitors as Ventura County begins to ease restrictions due to Coronavirus and Covid-19 . Cachuma Lake on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Santa Barbara, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

California

Record crowds trash Ventura County waterfall with litter, human waste

Paradise Falls in Wildwood Regional Park in northwestern Thousand Oaks will remain closed until further notice, conservation agency says.

Officials said hundreds of volunteers have since worked to remove thousands of pounds of trash and clean graffiti from the canyon.

“The unnecessary damage to this area was very disheartening, but from that there was a very positive outcome when an amazing group of volunteers decided they were going to reclaim this special place,” acting Ojai District Ranger Karina Gutierrez said in a statement. “We will continue working with this group over the next two months while the area is closed so the land can begin to heal.”

CaliforniaTravelCOVID-19 Pandemic
Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement