Grocery workers’ union reports 28 coronavirus cases at Westlake Food 4 Less

The union that represents grocery-store workers in Los Angeles has reported 28 cases of the novel coronavirus at a Food 4 Less in Westlake, saying the store needs to institute better protocols to protect its workers.

In a media release, the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 770 announced a demonstration Wednesday at the Food 4 Less at 1700 W. 6th St. to demand measures such as regular testing for workers and transparency about infections at stores run by Kroger Co., which operates the Food 4 Less and Ralphs supermarket chains.

Kathy Finn, the union’s secretary-treasurer, said workers are also asking that the business enforce social distancing, temperature checks of employees and mask-wearing among customers, and that it provide sufficient gloves in various sizes for employees.

Workers, she said, have noted that the store is so crowded that they do not have enough time to disinfect their stations or wash their hands.

“The real problem with all of this is its inconsistency,” she said. “If they enforce the mask rule a bit better part of the day but don’t do it consistently, it’s not that helpful. They need a list of protocols to follow, and they have to follow them 100%. These are people’s lives and people’s health on the line — they should be doing a better job.”

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and Kroger Co. did not respond to requests for comment.

Following a coronavirus outbreak at a Ralphs in Hollywood, Kroger in May announced safety measures such as free coronavirus testing for frontline associates who have symptoms or medical needs that make them eligible for testing.

At the time, the outbreak was deemed the largest cluster of infections at a retail store recorded by the county’s department of health. Twenty-one employees had tested positive, a spokesman for the grocery chain said then.