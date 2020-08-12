Lake fire: Evacuation zones, road closures, shelters

The Lake fire has burned more than 10,000 acres in northern Los Angeles County.

As of Wednesday night, Aug. 12, it is threatening homes in remote locations near Lake Hughes and is 0% contained.

Evacuation zone

— Mandatory evacuations for the area of Lake Hughes Road: Northwest of Lake Hughes Road and Lake Elizabeth Road

— West Trail Mountain View Road in Lake Hughes community

— From there, everything south of Highway 138, all the way west to Old Ridge Route, including Pine Canyon community

Road Closures

— Lake Hughes Road is currently closed from Castaic to Pine Canyon. Road closures continue from 3 Points Road to Pine Canyon Road, Ridge Route to Lake Hughes Road, and San Francisquito Canyon Road, Stator Lane, to Elizabeth Lake. Ridge Route Road at Highway 138.

Shelter

Highland High School

39055 25th Street West

Palmdale

Animal boarding

Lancaster Animal Care Center & Palmdale Animal Care Center (SMALL ONLY)

Castaic Animal Care Center (LARGE & SMALL animals)

Antelope Valley Fairgrounds (LARGE animals ONLY)

Castaic Animal Care Center (31044 Charlie Canyon Rd)

Lancaster Animal Care Center (5210 W. Avenue I)

Palmdale Animal Care Center (38550 Sierra Highway)

AV Fairgrounds - Large Animals Only (2551 W. Avenue H in Lancaster)

