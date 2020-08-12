Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Lake fire: Evacuation zones, road closures, shelters

A plume of smoke from the Lake fire in Lake Hughes
A plume of smoke from the Lake fire in Lake Hughes is seen from a pedestrian bridge in Canyon Country in the Santa Clarita Valley on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Leila MillerStaff Writer 
Aug. 12, 2020
9:28 PM
The Lake fire has burned more than 10,000 acres in northern Los Angeles County.

As of Wednesday night, Aug. 12, it is threatening homes in remote locations near Lake Hughes and is 0% contained.

Evacuation zone

— Mandatory evacuations for the area of Lake Hughes Road: Northwest of Lake Hughes Road and Lake Elizabeth Road

— West Trail Mountain View Road in Lake Hughes community

— From there, everything south of Highway 138, all the way west to Old Ridge Route, including Pine Canyon community

Road Closures

— Lake Hughes Road is currently closed from Castaic to Pine Canyon. Road closures continue from 3 Points Road to Pine Canyon Road, Ridge Route to Lake Hughes Road, and San Francisquito Canyon Road, Stator Lane, to Elizabeth Lake. Ridge Route Road at Highway 138.

Shelter

Highland High School
39055 25th Street West
Palmdale

Animal boarding

Lancaster Animal Care Center & Palmdale Animal Care Center (SMALL ONLY)

Castaic Animal Care Center (LARGE & SMALL animals)

Antelope Valley Fairgrounds (LARGE animals ONLY)

Castaic Animal Care Center (31044 Charlie Canyon Rd)

Lancaster Animal Care Center (5210 W. Avenue I)

Palmdale Animal Care Center (38550 Sierra Highway)

AV Fairgrounds - Large Animals Only (2551 W. Avenue H in Lancaster)

California
Leila Miller

Leila Miller is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newspaper in 2018, she was a reporting fellow at PBS’s “Frontline.” Originally from Los Angeles, Miller is a graduate of Oberlin College and Columbia University’s School of Journalism. She is fluent in Spanish.

