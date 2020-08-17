Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Firefighters combat several blazes in Butte County

By Leila MillerStaff Writer 
Aug. 17, 2020
5:48 PM
Firefighters worked Monday to battle several fires in Butte County, Calif.

The largest of them, called the Potters fire, is burning north of Oroville and was more than 100 acres as of about 1:30 p.m., the Butte County Fire Department said.

Another fire, north of the community of Centerville, was 75 acres.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office ordered evacuations about 3:45 p.m. for all residents living on Potters Ravine Drive and Oregon Gulch Road, west to Cherokee Road, and all roads in between, south to the Feather River.

Leila Miller

Leila Miller is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newspaper in 2018, she was a reporting fellow at PBS’s “Frontline.” Originally from Los Angeles, Miller is a graduate of Oberlin College and Columbia University’s School of Journalism. She is fluent in Spanish.

