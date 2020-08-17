Firefighters combat several blazes in Butte County

Firefighters worked Monday to battle several fires in Butte County, Calif.

The largest of them, called the Potters fire, is burning north of Oroville and was more than 100 acres as of about 1:30 p.m., the Butte County Fire Department said.

Another fire, north of the community of Centerville, was 75 acres.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office ordered evacuations about 3:45 p.m. for all residents living on Potters Ravine Drive and Oregon Gulch Road, west to Cherokee Road, and all roads in between, south to the Feather River.