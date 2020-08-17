Six correctional officers attacked at Donovan state prison in San Diego

Six correctional officers were attacked in a recreational yard at Donovan state prison in the Otay Mesa area Sunday, authorities said.

Roughly 20 inmates were in the yard at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility when an unknown number of them began to attack the officers just before 4 p.m., California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesperson Terri Hardy said.

Officers gave inmates commands to stop the violence and used “less-lethal measures” before an officer fired a warning shot — which quelled the attack, Hardy said.

Six officers suffered stab wounds, lacerations and “possible” broken bones, Hardy said. They were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Two inmates also were taken to hospitals, while other inmates were treated at the prison’s medical facility. Details about the inmates’ injuries were not released.

Hard said “several weapons” were recovered but did not elaborate.

An investigation into the attack was underway at the prison, which houses about 3,600 minimum-, medium-, and maximum-security inmates.