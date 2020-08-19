Have you noticed any problems with the U.S. Postal Service in your area?

Recent reports of delayed mail and the removal of blue mailboxes have sparked concern among elected officials as the United States prepares for an election in which millions of Americans will vote by mail. Have you noticed any issues with mail delivery or with the postal service in your area? How have these issues affected you? Share your experiences with The Times below.

Kathleen Garcia handles mail at an automated parcel and bundle sorter at the USPS Processing & Distribution Center on May 14, 2020 in City of Industry.

Newsletter The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

Enter Email Address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.