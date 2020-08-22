Column: The case for four more years of Donald J. Trump, in his own words

On the eve of the Republican National Convention, it’s worth noting that no one has made a greater case for reelecting Donald Trump — if not adding him to the lineup at Mount Rushmore — than the president himself.

But don’t take my word for it. Take his.

“I’m a big environmentalist… We have the cleanest air, the cleanest water we’ve ever had…Nobody has more respect for women than Donald Trump!...Nobody would fight harder for free speech than me... I am the only one that knows how to build cities... Many people have commented that my fragrance, “Success” is the best scent & lasts the longest. Try it & let me know what you think!...

“We will immediately repeal and replace ObamaCare — and nobody can do that like me. We will save $'s and have much better healthcare!... How do you get impeached when you have done NOTHING wrong (a perfect call), have created the best economy in the history of our Country, rebuilt our Military, fixed the V.A. (Choice!), cut Taxes & Regs, protected your 2nd A, created Jobs, Jobs, Jobs, and soooo much more? Crazy! ...

“In addition to winning the Electoral College vote in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally… We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President! ...

“Sorry losers and haters, but my I.Q. is one of the highest — and you all know it! Please don’t feel so stupid or insecure, it’s not your fault... I am the least racist person there is… I am drawing the biggest crowds, by far, and the best poll numbers, also by far …

“Many are saying I’m the best 140 character writer in the world…Why are people upset w/me over Pres Obama’s birth certificate? I got him to release it, or whatever it was, when nobody else could!... I have built so many great & complicated projects — creating tens of thousands of jobs …

“I am at the Trump National Doral-best resort in U.S… I employ many people in Hawaii at my great hotel in Honolulu... I am in Las Vegas, at the best hotel (by far), Trump International... Trump Int’l Golf Links & Hotel, Ireland, fronts the Atlantic Ocean in County Clare for 2.5 miles. Extraordinary!... Trump International in Dubai will be one of the great projects anywhere in the world... I am now going to the brand new Trump International, Hotel D.C. for a major statement ...

“The press is doing everything within their power to fight the magnificence of the phrase, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! They can’t stand the fact that this Administration has done more than virtually any other Administration in its first 2yrs ...

“We are going to fix our inner cities and rebuild our highways, bridges, tunnels, airports, school, hospitals… I think I’ve done more for the Black community than any other president, and let’s take a pass on Abraham Lincoln, cause he did good, although it’s always questionable …

“The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. We are in contact with everyone and all relevant countries. CDC & World Health have been working hard and very smart. Stock Market starting to look very good to me! ...

“I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? As you see, it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that …

“I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters… All the women on ‘The Apprentice’ flirted with me — consciously or unconsciously. That’s to be expected... The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics!... I am the only one who can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN ...

“Sorry folks, but Donald Trump is far richer and much better looking than dopey @mcuban!... And by the way, I’m the best thing that’s ever happened to Puerto Rico!... “A Very Stable Genius!” Thank you... I am a Tariff Man. When people or countries come in to raid the great wealth of our Nation, I want them to pay for the privilege of doing so ....

“Anybody that needs a test gets a test. They’re there. They have the tests. And the tests are beautiful... The virus will not have a chance against us. No nation is more prepared or more resilient than the United States... There’s a monster we’re fighting but signs are that our strategy is totally working ...

“96% Approval Rating in the Republican Party... Stock Market up BIG, DOW crosses 25,000. S&P 500 over 3000. States should open up ASAP. The Transition to Greatness has started, ahead of schedule. There will be ups and downs, but next year will be one of the best ever ...

“I will be the best by far in fighting terror... Our Testing is the BEST in the World, by FAR! Numbers are coming down in most parts of our Country, which wants to open and get going again. It is happening, safely!... Best unemployment numbers in the history of our Country. Best employment number EVER, almost 160 million people working right now ...

“And then, ten minutes, fifteen, twenty minutes later they say remember the first question, not the first question but the 10th question? Give us that again, can you do that again? And you go person, woman, man, camera, TV. If you get it in order, you get extra points. He said nobody gets it in order, it’s actually not that easy. But for me it was easy ...

"The best Economy ever!... AND THE BEST IS YET TO COME!

“AND THE BEST IS YET TO COME!

