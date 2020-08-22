Megan Thee Stallion had a gunshot wound needing surgery after she says Tory Lanez shot her

Megan Thee Stallion underwent surgery for a gunshot wound, and shrapnel was removed from her left heel in the hours after she says she was shot in the Hollywood Hills last month after a night of partying, records show.

More details of the incident emerged Friday, a day after Stallion for the first time, through her Instagram Live account, said her fellow hip-hop artist pulled the trigger that left her wounded on July 12.

Medical records now in possession of authorities show that the rapper, who was born Megan Pete, underwent a surgical procedure to remove a foreign object from her heel hours after the shooting. She had a 4 cm by 4 cm wound, the records show.

The “WAP” and “Savage” rapper was treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. She reported she “felt pain in both feet.”

Advertisement

With the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office considering whether to file felony assault with firearm charges against Lanez, Stallion said it was time for him to admit to shooting her.

“Yes ... Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying,” the 25-year-old rapper said in an Instagram Live video. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand.”

She acknowledged that when police first responded to a report of a shooting and found the two recording artists outside an SUV, she did not tell responding officers she had been shot because she was afraid of the legal repercussions and afraid for her safety.

“I didn’t tell the police nothing because I didn’t want us to get in no more trouble,” she said in the video, explaining that she feared being shot by the police when they heard of a gun in the vehicle. She also said she wanted to spare Lanez the trouble and did not explain how she was injured. Initially, she told officials she thought it was a glass cut, not realizing the nature of the wound. She was barefoot at the time of the incident after a night of partying.

Advertisement

Lanez was arrested on suspicion of possession of a concealed weapon after the vehicle he was in was stopped by the LAPD. Video from the scene showed Lanez and Stallion limping barefoot. Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, was released on bail.

L.A. County prosecutors on July 24 received a felony assault with a firearm investigation from the LAPD but sent it back for further investigation.

The 28-year-old rapper has not made any statements about the incident. But Stallion, in her comments, said she believed his publicist and people had been lying about the incident to deflect blame.

Advertisement

Stallion, her friend, Lanez, and his security guard were in an SUV after a party at a home owned by Kylie Jenner in the early hours of July 12, when the female rapper from Houston said an argument erupted and she decided she had enough and got out to walk away. She said she was minutes from the house she was staying in. She then alleged that as she walked away, her fellow artist fired at her from the back seat. “You shot me. I didn’t get cut by no glass. But I tell you why they are saying that.”

On that night in July, L.A. police officers swarmed the 1800 block of Nichols Canyon about 4:30 a.m after receiving a report of gunfire. According to the LAPD, “witnesses to the incident provided a description of a suspect(s) and their vehicle.” Officers stopped a vehicle matching the description, detained multiple people and eventually arrested Lanez, according to a statement.

In a video of the aftermath, both Lanez and Stallion can be seen in handcuffs as officers try to determine what happened.

Without naming the female rapper, the LAPD said one person was taken to the hospital “with a foot injury.”

Advertisement

Stallion in the aftermath repeatedly said she expected to fully recover, but said in subsequent posts that the shooting and subsequent surgery was “super scary” and “the worst experience of my life,” and she felt blessed that the gunfire hit where it did.

On Wednesday, Stallion posted — and then deleted — an image on Instagram that she said showed the result of her being shot. “Why would I lie about getting shot,” Stallion said in a blunt post in response to comments questioning whether she was really hurt. She said she “underwent surgery to remove the bullets.”

She had, until Thursday, avoided naming Lanez as her assailant even in interviews. But then she accused him of lying to cover up the episode and accused him of getting allies on social media to drag her down.