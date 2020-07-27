Megan Thee Stallion speaks out in emotional video: ‘I didn’t deserve to get shot’

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is speaking out after suffering multiple gunshot wounds this month during an incident in the Hollywood Hills.

In an emotional Instagram Live video on Monday, the “Savage” hitmaker and “Hot Girl Summer” mastermind elaborated on the “super scary” experience, which left her with bullets in both feet and required surgery to repair the damage. She also criticized people who told “fake stories” and jokes about the situation, while others showered her with love and support.

“I see a lot of people painting fake ... narratives and making up stories,” she said. “But I also see a lot of people that have been being very supportive and sending prayers, and I just really appreciate that.”

Earlier this month, the LAPD reported that Megan Thee Stallion suffered a foot injury during an incident involving her and Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, who was arrested that morning on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon.

On July 15, Megan Thee Stallion clarified the nature of the injury in an Instagram statement, confirming that she “suffered gunshot wounds” and “underwent surgery to remove the bullets” without specifying how she was shot.

“It was super scary,” she said Monday on Instagram, fighting tears. “It was like, just the worst experience of my life. And it’s not funny. It’s nothing to joke about. ... I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot.”

The 25-year-old recording artist also opened up about losing her father, mother and grandmother, whose spirits she believes protected her from more serious injury involving bones or tendons. And she had a message for grown men who “chime in” on things that aren’t their “business,” asking them to consider how they would feel if their own sister, girlfriend or best friend were shot.

“Would you be cracking jokes then?” she asked. “I don’t expect none of you ... to feel sorry for me, but it’s just a respect thing.”

As comments full of well-wishes and heart emojis poured in, Megan Thee Stallion reassured viewers that she is “alive,” “well” and “strong,” giving one final shout-out to everyone who has been sending her kind messages, flowers and gifts.

“I’m ready to get back to regular programming with my own hot girl [stuff],” she said. “But I’ve definitely learned that I don’t have to be so nice ... Ain’t nobody gonna stop my energy from being good.”