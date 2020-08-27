Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

L.A. Zoo reopens, but visitors have to stay one zebra apart

Meerkats look at visitors during the reopening of the Los Angeles Zoo on Wednesday.   (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Angela, a 7-month-old western lowland gorilla, rides on mother N’djia’s back.  (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Melanie Olmeda and her 6-year-old son Mason Gutierrez came from Chino for the reopening.  (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Some of the first visitors arrive for the reopening.  (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Visitors stop by the gorilla enclosure.  (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
A western lowland gorilla family portrait with father Kelly, left, N’djia and 7-month-old Angela.  (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Social distancing signs tell visitors to stay one zebra apart.  (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Rapunzel, a Western lowland gorilla, looks out at visitors.  (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
The flamingo area.  (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Aleiyah Lindsey of Beaumont celebrates her 26th birthday at the Los Angeles Zoo.  (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
The zoo opened with social distancing measures in place.  (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Visitors stop by the gorilla enclosure.  (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Priscella VegaStaff Writer 
Aug. 27, 2020
6 AM
The small, bushy meerkat crawled out of its dusty home Wednesday morning and lifted itself atop the highest rock. It was an unusual shift for the elder keeping guard of its pack, including the new litter of pups.

For one, the people that this small African mongoose saw weren’t the usual humans that it has observed for the past few months.

These homo sapiens intruders were among the first batch of 200 visitors who snagged a ticket to enter the Los Angeles Zoo, which was reopening for the first time since it closed in March for 166 consecutive days because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“We’re so glad to have this day. It’s such a milestone,” CEO & Zoo Director Denise M. Verret said. “Part of the reopening for me sort of allows some normalcy to return for people to have an opportunity to come out in a safe environment to see animals up close to embrace their lives.”

In the coronavirus era, the zoo experience has been stripped down to its barest bones to conform with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s safety protocols. It also took a financial hit, losing $11.7 million and seeing a dip in memberships since its closure, according to Verret.

Gone are the days of giraffe feedings, peering into telescopes to spy on zebras, or crowding along the fence to watch knobby flamingos stretch their wings.

Now, the zoo is limited to 1,200 visitors daily with 200 people per hour within the facility, which covers about 100 acres. Tickets are being sold in two-week blocks in case zoo officials need to modify their plan. Face masks are required for visitors and children age 2 and older. Outdoor eating facilities are closed but visitors can still buy grab-and-go items.

Additional signage reminds visitors to keep six feet apart, and markers on the asphalt show people where to go next. And large events aren’t planned in the near future.

“I told the staff we’re going to be flexible. We’re going to be nimble. We’re going to have to make changes as necessary based on the actual experience of not only what’s going on here at the zoo, but what’s going on out in the public world in this community,” Verret said.

In April, zoo officials announced increased safety measures for their employees and animals after a tiger in New York tested positive for the coronavirus. Employees overseeing mammals were given personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves and were encouraged to practice social distancing. These measures were already in place for primates and other mammals. Training sessions with some animals also were modified.

Despite the stressful time for people, Dominique Keller, chief veterinarian and director of animal health and wellness for the zoo, said their furry residents have remained in good health.

After living in relative isolation, Keller said some animals such as meerkats and chimpanzees are hyper-aware of human behavior, including zoo staff.

“I’d like to think they’ve missed us, but I’ll be frank and say no,” she said.

Even with health-protective modifications in place, there are new additions to the zoo family that will likely draw big, though socially distanced crowds. Angela, a 7-month-old western lowland gorilla, was spotted clinging to her mother’s back. A litter of four meerkat pups were active Wednesday morning, scurrying around and popping in and out of their burrows.

For families who braved the heat, the reprieve of an outdoor adventure was worth it.

Rachel Ngo, 37, of Sherman Oaks said her family have memberships for the zoo but had to buy general admission tickets because reservations were already full. Before the pandemic, Ngo said they’d visit the zoo quarterly and loved feeding giraffes. On this day, they were there to celebrate their 2-year-old’s birthday.

“We’ve been trapped inside too long,” said Jamie Pourroy, 32, who was among the first people in line with her 2-year-old daughter, Charlotte. “We just wanted to get out of the house. We’re so happy the zoo’s back open.”

Priscella Vega

Priscella Vega is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered city government and education for the Daily Pilot. She received a first place award from the Los Angeles Press Club in 2019 for her reporting on whether the city of Huntington Beach had overcome the racist episodes of its past following the arrest of four members of a local white supremacist group. Before joining the Pilot in 2017, she worked for the Daily Breeze covering the Palos Verdes Peninsula and for the Long Beach Press-Telegram as a general assignment intern. Vega earned her journalism degree from Cal State Long Beach in 2015 and is a native Spanish speaker. She enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and live music.

