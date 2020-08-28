Firefighters battle brush fire by Elizabeth Lake
Firefighters were working Friday afternoon to contain a 150-acre brush fire near Elizabeth Lake.
The Johnson fire was first reported by L.A. County Fire Department officials just after 3 p.m. Units responded to the blaze at Johnson Road and Elizabeth Lake Road.
Officials said structures in the area are threatened.
