Firefighters battle brush fire by Elizabeth Lake

By Leila MillerStaff Writer 
Aug. 28, 2020
5:58 PM
Firefighters were working Friday afternoon to contain a 150-acre brush fire near Elizabeth Lake.

The Johnson fire was first reported by L.A. County Fire Department officials just after 3 p.m. Units responded to the blaze at Johnson Road and Elizabeth Lake Road.

Officials said structures in the area are threatened.

Leila Miller

Leila Miller is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newspaper in 2018, she was a reporting fellow at PBS’s “Frontline.” Originally from Los Angeles, Miller is a graduate of Oberlin College and Columbia University’s School of Journalism. She is fluent in Spanish.

