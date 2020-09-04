Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Reports of man flying in jet pack near LAX prompt FBI call for public’s help

Pilots reported seeing a man flying in a jet pack Sunday near LAX.
(David McNew / Getty Images)
By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
Sep. 4, 2020
7:41 PM
The FBI is asking the public’s help investigating reports from commercial pilots that a man was flying in a jet pack Sunday night near Los Angeles International Airport.

The FBI released a map on Twitter suggesting the area they were studying was in Southeast L.A. County, on the approach pattern for jets at LAX. The map shows a line running west of the 710 freeway around Bell, Huntington Park and Cudahy.

“Agents are investigating, and as we continue to seek answers, we ask that anyone with information about this event contact the FBI,” the agency said in a statement, noting that in Los Angeles, it can be reached 24 hours a day at (310) 477-6565. “The FBI takes seriously any event that threatens U.S. airspace and investigates all alleged violations,” it added.

The LAX control tower received reports of the jet pack Sunday at around 6:45 p.m.

“Tower, American 1997. We just passed a guy in a jet pack,” an American Airlines pilot stated in a call to the control tower.

“American 1997, OK, thank you. Were they off to your left or right side?” the tower operator answered.

“Off the left side, maybe 300 yards or so, about our altitude,” the pilot responded.

“We just saw the guy pass us by in the jet pack,” a pilot from Jet Blue Airways then told the tower, which warned another pilot about the sighting.

“Only in L.A.,” the air traffic controller said at one point.

California
Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

