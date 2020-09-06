Brush fire burning in Angeles National Forest north of Pasadena

A brush fire has erupted in the Angeles National Forest north of Pasadena, sending a large plume of smoke hundreds of feet into the air that could be seen for miles.

The so-called Bobcat fire started about 1 p.m. Sunday near Cogswell Reservoir and has burned about 200 acres, U.S. Forest Service officials said. Water-dropping helicopters and several tanker planes were dispatched to help douse the flames.

Across the county, firefighters were battling a small brush fire in the Sepulveda Basin in the San Fernando Valley.

Firefighters are hampered by a record-breaking heat wave that is sweeping across the state this Labor Day weekend. The Creek fire in Fresno County has burned more than 36,000 acres, and the El Dorado fire in San Bernardino County has charred more than 2,700 acres.

In San Diego County, the Valley fire has consumed more than 4,000 acres.

