Smoke again blankets L.A. County. Even people far from fires should be cautious with outdoor activities

Smoke from the massive Bobcat fire burning in the Angeles National Forest again blanketed parts of Los Angeles County Friday, with air quality advisories in effect for much of the region.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District said smoke advisories will remain in effect throughout the day. Areas along the 210 freeway from Pasadena to Rancho Cucamonga are likely to see the highest levels of particulate matter.

“Even in areas far from fires or areas not covered by a smoke advisory, if you can smell smoke or see ash from a wildfire, avoid or limit outdoor activities,” the Air Quality Management District said.

Poor air quality also contributed to the closure of eight parks in Los Angeles County: Eaton Canyon, Devil’s Punchbowl, Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park, Lario Staging Area, Marshall Canyon, Peck Road Water Conservation Park, San Dimas Canyon Natural Area and Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area.

Here is some general advice from the Air Quality Management District, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Tips:

Stay indoors, if possible.

Keep windows and doors closed.

Check local public health alerts and the Southern California air quality map.

and the Find an air-conditioned place, like a designated L.A. County Cooling Center.

People with heart or lung disease (including asthma), the elderly and children should take extra precautions, as they may be more likely to experience poor health if they breathe in wildfire smoke.

Avoid vigorous physical activity.

Run your air conditioner if you have one. Make sure it has a clean filter and that it is recirculating the indoor air to prevent bringing additional smoke inside.

Create a clean air space in your home by using a portable air cleaner instead of or in addition to your air conditioner. Do this in one or more rooms with the doors and windows closed.

Avoid using a whole-house fan or a swamp cooler with an outside air intake.

Avoid using indoor or outdoor wood-burning appliances, including fireplaces and candles.

Do not rely on dust masks for protection. Paper “dust masks” can block large particles such as sawdust but do not protect your lungs from the small particles or gases in wildfire smoke. Disposable respirators such as N-95 or P-100 respirators can offer some protection if they are worn properly and have a tight fit.

Extreme heat and fires have brought the worst air quality to Southern California in decades.

Lung-damaging ozone pollution in Los Angeles reached its highest levels in a generation and set records in other parts of Southern California during the blistering Labor Day weekend heat wave, air quality readings show. Ozone pollution spiked to 185 parts per billion in downtown Los Angeles at midday Sunday, according to South Coast Air Quality Management District monitoring data. It was the highest hourly reading in Southern California since 2003 and the highest in downtown L.A. in 26 years.