Smoky, unhealthy air shuts local gardens, L.A. museum’s Butterfly Pavilion

Smoke from Southern California wildfires temporarily shut popular gardens and parks, some for the entire weekend. The L.A. County Arboretum, the Huntington Botanical Gardens, Descanso Gardens and the Butterfly Pavilion at the Natural History Museum of L.A. County closed Friday citing smoke and hazardous air quality as reasons.

The Arboretum has remained open during the coronavirus outbreak as a place where people could go to escape their homes. But it was no match for the smoke and ash from the Bobcat fire that pushed air quality near the Arcadia site into the “very unhealthy” range, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District map. The Arboretum closed at noon Friday, noting anyone with tickets can use them on another day. Because of the pandemic, the site requires visitors to purchase tickets online and in advance. It’s unclear whether the Arboretum will reopen Saturday.

Descanso Gardens in La Cañada-Flintridge also shut Friday; visitors may rebook tickets or receive a refund by calling (818) 949-4200.

Descanso and the Arboretum will be monitoring the air quality on a day-to-day basis to determine whether to open Saturday and Sunday.

Huntington Gardens in San Marino, which also requires advance ticket purchases, closed Friday and will remain shut through Sunday. Ticket holders may email tickets@huntington.org to rebook their visit.

The California Botanic Garden in Claremont, however, remained open Friday but said on its website that it was keeping an eye on the air quality index and could close the garden at any time if things got worse.

The Butterfly Pavilion at L.A.'s natural history museum will remain closed through Sunday. Ticket holders can reschedule their visits by calling (213) 763-3466 or email info@nhm.org.

Smoke and extreme fire conditions factored into the closures of eight L.A. County parks for the weekend too. On Monday, eight national forests, including all in Southern California, closed because of high-risk fire danger. On Wednesday, all of the state’s 18 forests were closed, along with many state parks and parts of Highway 1.

The AQMD’s website on Friday pointed to the Bobcat and El Dorado fires as the source of “substantial amounts of smoke.” It also blamed the Bobcat fire for raining ash throughout the basin, noting communities from Pasadena to Rancho Cucamonga would see the “highest particulate matter levels” Friday night through Saturday morning because smoke likely will stick close to the ground overnight. Also, smoke from wildfires far away in Northern and Central California was also contributing to poor air quality in the “upper levels of the atmosphere [Friday] morning.”