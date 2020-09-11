Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Climate & Environment

Your questions about air quality answered

1/18
A crow on a cypress tree in Garden Grove is silhouetted by a sun obscured by ash from Southland wildfires.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
2/18
Grey sky over the Santa Monica Pier as the Long family cousins from Detroit and L.A. play in the breakwater.   (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
3/18
Laura LaRose, an oncology nurse at St. Johns Hospital sets up 47 luminarias with names of Cancer victims and survivors as part of a national fund raising effort by fightcancer.org. Each year, thousands are usually set up at Washington D.C.’s reflecting pool, but, due to the pandemic, local participants are restricted to their home cities throughout the U.S.
  (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
4/18
A man walks his dog past the historic lifeguard tower in Laguna Beach as the sun is obscured by smoke from wildfires.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
5/18
A woman walks past the marquee with a positive message on the The South Coast Cinemas building in Laguna Beach.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
6/18
Surfers near the Manhattan Beach Pier under a smokey sunset.  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
7/18
Grey skies over the Santa Monica Pier.   (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
8/18
A hazy sun is seen behind the Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
9/18
In smokey skies, Fabian Ortez of Riverside enjoys an afternoon of fishing off the pier in Seal Beach.  (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
10/18
The Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
11/18
Ash and smoke in the air in Seal Beach.  (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
12/18
A bicyclist travels along the 1st Street Bridge as smoke hovers east of downtown Los Angeles.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
13/18
Scott Hallford, 15, of Garden Grove plays with his four month old puppy named “Cali” in Seal Beach.  (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
14/18
Members of the Davis and Kemp families of Lancaster arrive in Venice Beach as smoke from the Bobcat fire fills the air.  (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
15/18
The sun sets in the smoky skies over Los Angeles.  (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
16/18
Haze from the Bobcat fire looms over Azusa as it burns in Angeles National Forest.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
17/18
The Los Angeles skyline is shrouded in smoke from the Bobcat fire as seen from the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.  (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
18/18
Haze from the Bobcat fire looms over Kare Park in Irwindale.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Ada Tseng
Matthew Ballinger
Sep. 11, 2020
1:14 PM
Air quality in Southern California is at unhealthful levels because of wildfires close to home — the Bobcat and El Dorado fires — and all over California and the West Coast.

Experts recommend that you stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed. If you have one, run an air conditioner that recirculates indoor air and has a clean filter. Air purifiers can also help. You can make a DIY air filter out of a box fan, an air filter and duct tape (just be careful with it). Avoid strenuous physical activity, especially outdoors. People with lung conditions, such as asthma, as well as the elderly and children should take extra precautions.

What are your questions about the smoky air? We’ll do our best to get answers and will add them below.

How can I check the air quality in my area?

If you live within the area covered by the South Coast Air Quality Management District — which consists of most of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties and all of Orange County — you can use the AQMD’s air quality map. On Friday morning, areas near the Bobcat fire showed hazardous levels of pollution.

The L.A. County Public Health Department issues public health alerts about air quality and other topics. Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties do so as well.

The website Purple Air also has a map that covers areas beyond the AQMD’s jurisdiction. Weather apps for smartphones have air quality readings, as well.

What can I do about ash?

The South Coast Air Quality Management District recommends the following:

  • Don’t clean up ash and soot if you have heart or lung problems.
  • Don’t let ash get on your skin.
  • Don’t use leaf blowers to clear ash. Use a damp cloth or a light spray of water.
  • Direct any ashy water to ground areas and away from runoff systems.
  • If you have ash in your home, use a vacuum with HEPA filters. Sweep gently if using a broom.
  • Wash your car and any toys or outdoor furniture.
  • Clean ash off your pets.
Ada Tseng

Ada Tseng is the entertainment editor for TimesOC. Before joining TimesOC in October 2018, she was a contributor to Public Radio International, The Washington Post, LA Weekly and NBC News Asian America. She graduated from UCLA and got her MFA in Writing & Literature from Bennington College. She is the former editor of Asia Pacific Arts and Audrey Magazine, and she co-hosts the Asian American pop culture history podcast Saturday School.

Matthew Ballinger

