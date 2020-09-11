Your questions about air quality answered

Air quality in Southern California is at unhealthful levels because of wildfires close to home — the Bobcat and El Dorado fires — and all over California and the West Coast.

Experts recommend that you stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed. If you have one, run an air conditioner that recirculates indoor air and has a clean filter. Air purifiers can also help. You can make a DIY air filter out of a box fan, an air filter and duct tape (just be careful with it). Avoid strenuous physical activity, especially outdoors. People with lung conditions, such as asthma, as well as the elderly and children should take extra precautions.

What are your questions about the smoky air? We’ll do our best to get answers and will add them below.

How can I check the air quality in my area?

If you live within the area covered by the South Coast Air Quality Management District — which consists of most of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties and all of Orange County — you can use the AQMD’s air quality map. On Friday morning, areas near the Bobcat fire showed hazardous levels of pollution.

The L.A. County Public Health Department issues public health alerts about air quality and other topics. Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties do so as well.

The website Purple Air also has a map that covers areas beyond the AQMD’s jurisdiction. Weather apps for smartphones have air quality readings, as well.

What can I do about ash?

The South Coast Air Quality Management District recommends the following:



Don’t clean up ash and soot if you have heart or lung problems.

Don’t let ash get on your skin.

Don’t use leaf blowers to clear ash. Use a damp cloth or a light spray of water.

Direct any ashy water to ground areas and away from runoff systems.

If you have ash in your home, use a vacuum with HEPA filters. Sweep gently if using a broom.

Wash your car and any toys or outdoor furniture.

Clean ash off your pets.

