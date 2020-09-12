L.A. Sheriff’s Deputy shot in Compton near Blue Line station
A Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputy was shot in Compton Saturday evening, authorities said.
The Sheriff’s Department reported that the shooting occurred about 7 p.m. near the Blue Line station at 275 Willowbrook Avenue.
No further details were immediately available.
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.