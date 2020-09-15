Man found fatally shot near lifeguard tower on San Diego beach

Homicide detectives have launched an investigation after a man was found fatally shot near a lifeguard tower in Ocean Beach early Tuesday, authorities said.

Several people called 911 just after 1 a.m. to report hearing gunshots near near Lifeguard Tower 2. Officers arrived and found a man suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound to his upper body, San Diego Police Department homicide Lt. Andra Brown said.

The victim, who is believed to be in his 50s or 60s, has not been identified. Police rendered aid but the man died before he could be taken to a hospital. Witnesses told police they thought the man was homeless.

Brown said investigators have no suspect description and do not know whether the dead man and the shooter knew each other.

Advertisement

“We have several witnesses that heard what happened. We are tracking those folks down,” Brown told OnScene.TV. She said police weren’t sure what happened prior to the shooting.

“Obviously we don’t have a lot to go on at this point, so anyone with information would be welcomed. We really need your help,” she said.

A section of beach near where the body was found was expected to be closed for several hours as police conducted their investigation.

Kucher writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.