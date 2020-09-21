Has your family been profiled because you look different from each other?
Families come in all shapes, sizes and colors. But people have reported being discriminated against, subjected to racist comments or even having the police called on them because they look different from a family member.
Have you ever experienced harassment, profiling or discrimination because you have different physical characteristics from other members of your family? For example, have people made assumptions because a family member had a different skin tone from you? We would like to hear from you.
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.