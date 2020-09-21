Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Has your family been profiled because you look different from each other?

Katyana DeCampos marches with a sign with the words "Anti Racism" during a protest in Los Angeles in June.
Katyana DeCampos marches with a sign with the words “Anti Racism” during a protest in downtown Los Angeles on June 5.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
By Alex WigglesworthStaff Writer 
Sep. 21, 2020
1:19 PM
Families come in all shapes, sizes and colors. But people have reported being discriminated against, subjected to racist comments or even having the police called on them because they look different from a family member.

Have you ever experienced harassment, profiling or discrimination because you have different physical characteristics from other members of your family? For example, have people made assumptions because a family member had a different skin tone from you? We would like to hear from you.

California
Alex Wigglesworth

Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.

