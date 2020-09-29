Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
One boy killed, another injured in Westlake Village crash

By Matthew OrmsethStaff Writer 
Sep. 29, 2020
11:02 PM
One boy was killed and another injured Tuesday night after being struck by a car in Westlake Village, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

At 7:10 p.m., a motorist hit the two boys, who were pedestrians, near the intersection of Triunfo Canyon Road and Saddle Mountain Drive, the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. One of the boys was pronounced dead at the scene; the other was taken to a local hospital. His condition was unclear Tuesday night.

The Sheriff’s Department said a “person of interest” had been detained.

