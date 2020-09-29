Military cargo plane, fighter jet collide near Salton Sea

A military C-130 cargo plane collided with a fighter jet Tuesday afternoon over Imperial County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Few details were immediately available about the crash, which took place around 4 p.m. near Thermal, on the western side of the Salton Sea.

The cargo plane made an emergency landing on a nearby farm area.

A federal source with knowledge of the crash said rescuers found the fighter jet pilot and navigator who had parachuted from the jet.

#BREAKING A plane made an emergency landing in a farm field in Thermal just East if the airport. Early reports of 8 on board. It reportedly clipped another plane mid-air. We are live in scene wirh the early details. @KESQ pic.twitter.com/b4rDWJgoat — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) September 30, 2020

Emergency personnel were on the scene. KYMA-TV reported that there were fires around the site of the crash.

