California

Military cargo plane, fighter jet collide near Salton Sea

By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
Sep. 29, 2020
5:54 PM
A military C-130 cargo plane collided with a fighter jet Tuesday afternoon over Imperial County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Few details were immediately available about the crash, which took place around 4 p.m. near Thermal, on the western side of the Salton Sea.

The cargo plane made an emergency landing on a nearby farm area.

A federal source with knowledge of the crash said rescuers found the fighter jet pilot and navigator who had parachuted from the jet.

Emergency personnel were on the scene. KYMA-TV reported that there were fires around the site of the crash.

