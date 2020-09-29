Military cargo plane, fighter jet collide near Salton Sea
A military C-130 cargo plane collided with a fighter jet Tuesday afternoon over Imperial County, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Few details were immediately available about the crash, which took place around 4 p.m. near Thermal, on the western side of the Salton Sea.
The cargo plane made an emergency landing on a nearby farm area.
A federal source with knowledge of the crash said rescuers found the fighter jet pilot and navigator who had parachuted from the jet.
Emergency personnel were on the scene. KYMA-TV reported that there were fires around the site of the crash.
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.