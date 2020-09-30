Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Evacuations underway after brush fire starts at Camp Pendleton

A sign welcomes visitors at an entrance to Camp Pendleton.
A sign welcomes visitors at an entrance to Camp Pendleton.
(KSWB-TV)
By Teri Figueroa
Sep. 30, 2020
2:14 PM
Share
SAN DIEGO — 

Evacuations were ordered at Camp Pendleton on Wednesday after a brush fire started on the east side of the Marine Corps base, possibly threatening structures.

Base officials said on social media Wednesday that the De Luz housing area and surrounding buildings were being evacuated and suggested that evacuees go to Paige Field House.

“There is a potential threat to structures and large smoke plumes will be visible,” officials said in the Facebook posting.

The Camp Pendleton Fire Department was fighting the fire, and Cal Fire San Diego tweeted that it had sent firefighters and aircraft to help. The North County Fire Department also said it was providing assistance.

Advertisement

Figueroa writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Updates:

2:28 PM, Sep. 30, 2020: This story was updated to note that crews stopped the forward spread of the fire.

CaliforniaFires
Teri Figueroa

Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement