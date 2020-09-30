Evacuations underway after brush fire starts at Camp Pendleton
Evacuations were ordered at Camp Pendleton on Wednesday after a brush fire started on the east side of the Marine Corps base, possibly threatening structures.
Base officials said on social media Wednesday that the De Luz housing area and surrounding buildings were being evacuated and suggested that evacuees go to Paige Field House.
“There is a potential threat to structures and large smoke plumes will be visible,” officials said in the Facebook posting.
The Camp Pendleton Fire Department was fighting the fire, and Cal Fire San Diego tweeted that it had sent firefighters and aircraft to help. The North County Fire Department also said it was providing assistance.
Figueroa writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Updates:
2:28 PM, Sep. 30, 2020: This story was updated to note that crews stopped the forward spread of the fire.
