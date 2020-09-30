Evacuations underway after brush fire starts at Camp Pendleton

Evacuations were ordered at Camp Pendleton on Wednesday after a brush fire started on the east side of the Marine Corps base, possibly threatening structures.

Base officials said on social media Wednesday that the De Luz housing area and surrounding buildings were being evacuated and suggested that evacuees go to Paige Field House.

“There is a potential threat to structures and large smoke plumes will be visible,” officials said in the Facebook posting.

The Camp Pendleton Fire Department was fighting the fire, and Cal Fire San Diego tweeted that it had sent firefighters and aircraft to help. The North County Fire Department also said it was providing assistance.

Advertisement

FIRE NOTIFICATION: there is a vegetation fire on the West side of De Luz Road moving East. CPFD has employed assets to stop the spread. Potential threat to structures and smoke will be visible. Precautionary evacuation of the area is taking place. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/lGimPiJNCP — Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) September 30, 2020

Figueroa writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.