Second child dies after motorist hit 2 boys in Westlake Village

A second child has died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in Westlake Village, and authorities have arrested the driver in the fatal crash, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

Two boys were crossing the street near Triunfo Canyon Road and Saddle Mountain Drive around 7:10 p.m. when a motorist struck them, immediately killing one. The other child was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a few hours later, according to a post on the Sheriff’s Department Facebook page .

According to Fox 11 News, the children were brothers, ages 9 and 11.

Video from the scene shows a scooter in the street, a helmet and rollerblades on a sidewalk near the crash location and a white Mercedes with front-end damage.

Rebecca Grossman, 57, has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter in connection with the fatal crash, and her bail was set at $2 million, authorities said.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department photo shows the vehicle involved in the fatal crash. (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

Neighbors say the area has a problem with people driving too fast on that stretch of road.

“The speed limit is about 45, but they drive 50, 55 mph. Every time we want to pass this crosswalk, we have to stop for the cars,” Karlo Ohanian told KTLA-TV Channel 5. “It’s a very dangerous cross section.”

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at (818) 878-1808.