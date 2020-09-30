Timeline: Three L.A. County patients wait months for care. Two die waiting

June 29, 2015: Vatandoust returns with a persistent cough that isn’t responding to medication. A primary care doctor puts in another request for a colonoscopy, noting that Vatandoust still has blood in his stool and that his anemia has worsened. A specialist responds the same day and approves him for the colonoscopy.

Instead of continuing treatment in the county system, Vatandoust’s friend arranges to take him to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where doctors find a large tumor blocking his colon and tell him that the cancer has spread to other organs. He is told the cancer will kill him.

