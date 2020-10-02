Crews work to prevent merger of mega fires as California’s biggest blaze nears 1 million acres

As fire crews continue working to get a number of significant blazes in Northern California under control, they’ve also endeavored to prevent a megafire merger that would take the top off the state’s record books.

The potential stems from two fires — the historically mammoth August Complex and the far-smaller-but-still-devastating Zogg fire — that have burned to within roughly nine miles of each other in an area southwest of Redding.

While crews have increased containment of both blazes recently, particularly on the Zogg fire, officials this week acknowledged some concern that the two could eventually meet.

“Nobody wants them to merge. We have every plan in place for them not to merge. But it’s 2020, and time will tell,” said Kale Casey, public information officer for the Alaska Incident Management Team that’s assigned to the north zone of the August Complex.

Advertisement

Fusing with the roughly 56,000-acre Zogg fire would swell the August Complex’s already massive footprint to more than 1 million acres — a previously unthinkable milestone in an unprecedented fire season.

However, officials have made significant strides in controlling the Zogg fire, boosting containment to 46% as of Friday.

The progress is particularly promising around the fire’s southern edge — the area nearest the August Complex.

Advertisement

Chris Waters, an operations section chief with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said Friday that the fire has calmed significantly in “the area from Igo south to Highway 36 and then back north to Platina Road.”

“We have engines still patrolling looking for hot spots and making sure that thing doesn’t cause us any problems,” he said in a video briefing. “And then they’re also going to be available to do initial attack in the event that another incident starts.”

The eastern flank of the August Complex also appears to be in good shape, according to the Alaska team’s operations section chief, Karen Scholl.

But that could easily change if the winds pick up. Strong gusts can carry embers miles beyond a fire’s burn area, potentially jumping containment lines, Casey said.

Advertisement

“The potential is there for fires to merge, certainly,” he said Friday. “The original lightning strikes all merged to create this megafire. Though everyone has their defensive plan … that doesn’t mean that the fire won’t loft right over all that in a wind event.”

The August Complex began Aug. 17 as more than 30 separate fires sparked by dry lightning in the Mendocino National Forest.

Some of those burned together over the following days and weeks, and by Sept. 10, the complex was officially the largest blaze in California history.

Advertisement

Already at 970,000 acres, more than twice the size of any in state history, it could surpass the 1-million mark even if it doesn’t merge with the Zogg fire.

Containment on the overall complex — burning in and around the Mendocino, Shasta-Trinity and Six Rivers national forests — stood at 51% as of Friday morning.

Though growth of the Zogg fire has slowed markedly in recent days, it’s already taken a tremendous toll since it ignited Sunday afternoon near the community of Igo. The blaze has been blamed for four deaths and destroyed 159 structures, according to Cal Fire.

Shasta County identified two of the victims Thursday. Sheriff’s Lt. Logan Stonehouse, the county’s chief deputy coroner, said the body of Karin King, 79, was discovered about 7 a.m. Monday on Zogg Mine Road in Igo.

Advertisement

Stonehouse said Kenneth Vossen, 52, of Igo died Tuesday at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, where he was being treated for injuries suffered in the fire.

Two others found in the fire zone haven’t been positively identified yet, Stonehouse said, adding that the cases are still under investigation.

The Zogg and August Complex fires are just two of the significant blazes that have scorched sections of California during a devastating fire season.

Advertisement

Officials said this week that the state is poised to reach a grim milestone: 4 million total acres burned, easily the most in a single year.

“It’s likely that, over the next day or two, we will crest the 4-million-acre mark,” Cal Fire director Thom Porter said Thursday. “The biggest year before this year: 1.54 million. We are dwarfing that previous record, and we have a lot of season left to go.”

Crews are continuing to battle roughly two dozen major blazes statewide.

Those include the Glass fire, which has grown to more than 60,000 acres and has destroyed at least 220 homes in Northern California’s wine country.

Advertisement

Officials said that fire remained active overnight, with above-average temperatures, low humidity and dry fuels “continuing to challenge control efforts.”

The fire was 6% contained as of Friday morning.

Areas around the Glass fire remain under a red flag warning through early Saturday because of dry and breezy conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

Advertisement

California’s calamitous fire season has brought with it a cost that goes far beyond the number of acres burned and structures engulfed.

The price in lives lost reached 31 on Friday when Cal Fire announced that another victim of the LNU Lightning Complex fire had died.

The announcement came shortly after crews fully contained that complex, which at 363,220 acres is the fourth-largest fire in state history. The fire started Aug. 17 and burned in Sonoma, Lake, Napa, Yolo and Solano counties.

Full containment also has been reached on California’s third-largest fire: the SCU Lightning Complex, which scorched 396,624 acres in areas of Contra Costa, Alameda, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties.

Advertisement

Times staff writers Maura Dolan and Rong-Gong Lin II contributed to this report.