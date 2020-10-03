Traffic temporarily blocked on 101 freeway as Armenian Americans rally for human rights
Protesters in Hollywood supporting Armenia in its conflict with Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region temporarily blocked the Hollywood Freeway in both directions today at Bronson Avenue.
The protest began before 9 p.m. on surface streets a few blocks to the west, as at least 100 cheering demonstrators, including some waving the Armenian flag, blocked lanes of Hollywood Boulevard at Van Ness Avenue and Vine Street, video posted to the Citizen social news app showed.
The California Highway Patrol was asked to respond to the southbound Hollywood Freeway at 9:30 p.m., according to Officer Don Conley of the agency’s Traffic Management Center.
Video from CBS2 showed a small group of demonstrators forced the closure of both lanes of the 101 by 10:15 p.m. But as of 10:20 p.m. a SIG alert had not been issued, the CHP said.
The issue protesters are highlighting has to do with fighting in a breakaway region of Azerbaijan that observers fear could escalate as a proxy war between Russia and Turkey -- and even Iran.
Although tensions date back to the Soviet era, things heated up on Sept. 27, with Armenia establishing martial and Azerbaijan declaring war.
The clashes have led to the highest casualty rate since 2016.
Traffic began to open on the 101 freeway around 11 p.m., FOX11 reported.
