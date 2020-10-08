Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Tory Lanez charged in shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the foot in July.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press)
By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
Oct. 8, 2020
3:18 PM
Rapper Tory Lanez was charged Thursday with assaulting Megan Thee Stallion in an incident in which the female recording artist reported she was shot in the foot.

Daystar Peterson, also known as Tory Lanez, is accused of one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

He also faces a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury.

According to prosecutors, Lanez and a 24-year-old victim who was not identified in charging materials got into an argument while riding in an SUV in Hollywood Hills. The victim exited the vehicle, and Lanez allegedly shot several times at her feet, wounding her.

If convicted as charged, Lanez faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division.

Stallion underwent surgery for a gunshot wound in July, and shrapnel was removed from her left heel in the hours after she said she was shot after a night of partying, medical records reviewed by The Times show.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

