California

Second sighting of person wearing a jet pack near LAX prompts new investigation

A passenger jet on approach low above lights at Los Angeles International Airport
LAX has reported sighting a person wearing a jet pack in a flight path. A similar report was made a month ago.
(David McNew / Getty Images)
By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
Oct. 14, 2020
2:33 PM
UPDATED2:58 PM
Los Angeles International Airport officials are investigating reports of someone wearing a jet pack in the flight path, the second such report in a little over a month.

An air traffic controller overseeing airline approaches warned a commercial pilot who was set up to land that an individual wearing a jet pack had been reported flying at about 6,500 feet.

A China Airlines crew member reported seeing what appeared to be someone in a jet pack roughly seven miles northwest of the airport about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA alerted local law enforcement and is investigating the report.

The FBI is also investigating the sighting, according to sources familiar with the probe. In addition, federal officials are investigating an earlier incident in which two commercial pilots said they saw a man in a jet pack flying around the eastern approach to LAX six weeks ago.

Alarmed pilot tells LAX tower: ‘We just passed a guy in a jet pack’; FBI now investigating

In the Aug. 29 incident, the control tower at LAX received reports about the jet pack around 6:45 p.m.

“Tower, American 1997. We just passed a guy in a jet pack,” an American Airlines pilot stated in a call to the control tower.

“American 1997, OK, thank you. Were they off to your left or right side?” the tower operator asked.

“Off the left side, maybe 300 yards or so, about our altitude,” the pilot responded.

“We just saw the guy pass us by in the jet pack,” a pilot from Jet Blue Airways then told the tower, which warned another pilot about the sighting.

“Only in L.A.,” the air traffic controller said at one point.

California
Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

