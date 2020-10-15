L.A. drivers, beware: Parking enforcement for street-sweeping resumes today

After nearly seven months of overlooking violations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles Department of Transportation is resuming enforcement of most parking rules.

As of Thursday, the city will go back to issuing $73 tickets for parking during street-sweeping hours.

LADOT spokesman Colin Sweeney said the decision to resume enforcement followed a return to near pre-pandemic traffic levels as businesses and facilities reopen.

The department also found an increasing need to resume street sweeping because of “quality-of-life issues,” Sweeney said.

The enforcement suspension, which began March 16, has led to “debris and trash buildup around unmoved vehicles” that created public health concerns, including rodent infestations, according to a September report issued by LADOT.

“Even with the [complaint] line closed, LADOT received daily complaints from disgruntled residents requesting vehicles be cited and/or removed,” the report said.

The report also noted that revenue was an estimated $85.5 million lower than expected, largely because of relaxed parking enforcement.

Thursday also marks the return of enforcement and impound rules for abandoned and oversized vehicles, overnight restrictions and peak-hour and anti-gridlock zones as well as expired registrations.

Vehicles displaying recently expired permits within preferential parking districts will also be subject to fines.

But there is some good news for vehicle owners: The city will delay booting and towing “scofflaw vehicles” — those that accumulate five or more delinquent citations — through Jan. 1.

Additionally, the city will delay impounding vehicles that serve as dwellings for up to 60 days under an amendment offered by City Councilman Joe Buscaino that called for further planning around the issue.

A program called Early Pay LA will also launch on Nov. 2. It will offer a $20 discount to people who pay vehicle citations within 48 hours. The LADOT already offers installment, and other payment and amnesty plans for low-income and unemployed car owners.

Enforcement for metered parking, time-limit zones, temporary no-parking signs, colored curbs, city-owned lots and emergency access areas all remain in effect.

Times staff writer Dakota Smith contributed to this report.

