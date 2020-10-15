Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Winds to worsen Southern California fire danger as record-breaking fall heat wave continues

1/10
People aboard a pedal boat Tuesday at the lake at Echo Park in Los Angeles, where unseasonably warm weather was on tap.  (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
2/10
People walk along Broadway on Tuesday in downtown Los Angeles.  (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
3/10
A skateboarder executes a jump Tuesday while skating along the sidewalk near the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.  (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
4/10
Brittany Castro, 5, of Santa Ana, plays in a splash pool Tuesday at Mile Square Regional Park in Fountain Valley.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
5/10
Jose Magana fishes Tuesday under the shade of a tree for largemouth bass at Centennial Regional Park in Santa Ana.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
6/10
On a hot and sunny Tuesday, John Call finds shade under a tree to paint at Kuns Park in La Verne.  (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
7/10
Lisa Lungstrum relaxes with her dog, Dara, in the shade of a tree on a hot Tuesday in Memorial Park in Claremont.  (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
8/10
Gabriela Poole, left, celebrates her 21st birthday Tuesday with her friends under the shade of a tree in Kuns Park in La Verne.  (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
9/10
People walk in Elysian Park in Los Angeles on Tuesday.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
10/10
Annalise Gehling, left, and Quincie Bean eat at Cafe Tropical in Silver Lake on Tuesday during unseasonably warm temperatures.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
Oct. 15, 2020
9:39 AM
A record-breaking fall heat wave and gusty Santa Ana winds will team up to heighten fire danger across a swath of Southern California this week, with officials saying the bone-dry, blustery conditions will make it easier for new blazes to both start and spread.

Given the foreboding forecast, the National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch covering the Santa Clarita Valley, Los Angeles and Ventura county mountains, mountains and coastal slopes of the San Bernardino and Santa Ana ranges, as well as areas of the Inland Empire below the Cajon Pass.

Conditions are expected to be most critical late Thursday night through Friday afternoon, according to David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“Around 9, 10 a.m., that’s when the Santa Ana winds will peak and provide that risk of rapid spread to fires because of wind,” he said Thursday. “And then in the afternoon, we’re looking at low relative humidities — down to the single digits.”

Winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected, with gusts up to 45 mph, he said.

On top of that, much of southwestern California remains in the grip of a heat wave that has hiked temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above normal. A heat advisory remains in effect for the region through Friday evening.

California

California

The current hot spell — the latest in a series of scorchers to smack California over recent months — has already rewritten the record books in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

New daily highs were set Wednesday in Anaheim, at 96 degrees; Big Bear, 79; Idyllwild, 87; Campo, 100; Sandberg, 88; and at Santa Maria Airport, 102.

And sweltering, parched and breezy conditions aren’t limited to the Southland. Much of Northern California remains under a red flag warning — indicating critical fire weather conditions.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection is increasing staffing in light of the forecast.

“Cal Fire is asking residents to ensure they are prepared if a wildfire strikes near them,” department officials wrote in a statewide situation update Thursday. “With red flag conditions in many parts of the state over the next couple of days, fires in these areas can spread rapidly.”

California

California

There is some good news on the horizon, though. Temperatures are expected to begin cooling over the weekend and continue to trend downward heading into next week, Sweet said.

“By the middle of next week or so, temperatures may still be a little bit above normal, but much closer to normal,” he said. “Hopefully, this extreme situation will be coming to a close.”

However, the one thing that would be most beneficial to this year’s historically active and devastating fire season — rain — remains stubbornly out of the forecast in Southern California for the foreseeable future.

“This is a critical time of year because any time we get to this season, it’s a race between the first rains and the Santa Ana winds,” Sweet said. “And if the Santa Ana winds get here first, then we have the real fire danger. If the rains get here first, that can help to cut down on the fire danger.”

For 2020, he said, “score one for Santa Anas.”

CaliforniaClimate & EnvironmentFires
Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

