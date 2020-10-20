Double shooting near Pasadena park leaves man and woman injured

A double shooting near the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday night left a man and woman seriously injured, and police are still searching for the attacker.

Officers responded about 8 p.m. to calls about multiple gunshots near La Pintoresca Park. When police arrived, they found 30 bullet casings and saw a car speeding away, Pasadena police Lt. Bill Grisafe said Monday.

Police stopped the car about a quarter-mile from the Rose Bowl and found a man in it with at least one gunshot wound to his neck. Video shows the car riddled with bullet holes.

Shortly afterward, a woman who had been shot in her back arrived at a fire station, authorities said.

The injuries to the two are serious, but not life-threatening, Grisafe said.

Police are still searching for the shooter, police said. Both the injured man and woman have been “somewhat uncooperative,” Grisafe said.

“We’re not sure what the motive was,” he said. “We’re not sure what transpired as of yet.”

The shooting occurred near a memorial for Anthony McLain, a Black man who was fatally shot by a Pasadena police officer in August during a traffic stop.

“We’re trying to determine if they were related,” he said.