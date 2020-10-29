Authorities identify three teens killed in SUV crash in Mount Hope

Authorities on Thursday released the names of three teens killed when the reportedly stolen SUV they were in crashed into a light pole in the Mount Hope neighborhood of San Diego earlier this week.

They were identified by the county medical examiner’s office as Dashaun Heard, 15; Daniel Montano, 17; and Vincent Crespo, 14.

Police said the teens were in an SUV that fled from a patrol officer about 11 p.m. Tuesday. An officer spotted the 2003 Honda Pilot driving without its headlights near 24th Street and Island Avenue in San Diego’s Sherman Heights neighborhood.

After running the SUV’s license plate, the officer learned it had been reported stolen earlier in the day in Chula Vista, police said. The SUV reportedly ran a red light on Market Street.

When the officer tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver took off, speeding east on Market Street and swerving around other vehicles, police said. The officer who tried to stop the SUV lost sight of it on Market Street near the 15 Freeway, but a Police Department helicopter continued tracking it.

Police said the SUV reached speeds of more than 100 mph before the driver lost control and crashed into a light pole and tree at Market and Raven streets about two minutes after first speeding away from the officer.

Two of the SUV’s four occupants were thrown from the SUV, police said. None were believed to be wearing seat belts.

The driver and two passengers — including a person officers tried to treat by applying a tourniquet on his leg — died at the scene, police said. A third passenger was taken to a hospital in critical condition but was expected to survive.