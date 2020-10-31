Under a blue moon, officials hope for a quiet, and distanced, Halloween

Expect a balmy, quieter-than-normal Halloween, with the first blue moon on the holiday since 1944.

An offshore wind flow should keep skies mostly clear to see the blue moon, the name for a second full moon in a single calendar month, when it rises at 6:20 pm.

Traditional Halloween celebrations are largely canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and officials have strongly discouraged — or outright banned — trick-or-treating.

Major events, such as West Hollywood’s Halloween Carnaval and the Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor haunt in Long Beach, have been scrapped.

“Treat yourself and your family to a safe Halloween. Don’t trick the community to even higher levels of spread,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist and infectious disease expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

Warm temperatures should persist through the weekend, with valleys reaching the 90s, said David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Locally gusty winds are expected in the mountains and deserts, elevating the fire risk. A dense layer of fog might sock in the coast overnight and in the morning Sunday.

Daylight savings time ends at 2 a.m., with clocks set back an hour.

