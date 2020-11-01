Gunman in custody after officer suffers graze wound in San Fernando Valley shopping center
A suspected gunman was in custody Sunday night after an LAPD officer suffered a graze wound to the arm in a confrontation at a Ralphs supermarket in Granada Hills.
The suspect fired several rounds at the officer in front of shoppers at the market at Devonshire Street and Balboa Boulevard, prompting a massive police response, Associate Police Chief Horace Frank said.
Investigators were searching for the gun at the market, police said.
