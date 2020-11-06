Disney California Adventure to reopen some shops, restaurants with COVID-19 protocols

Though a widescale reopening remains off the table for now because of the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors will soon have more options at the Disneyland Resort.

Several stores and restaurants inside Disney California Adventure will open Nov. 19 as part of an extension of the Downtown Disney District, officials announced this week.

Those include Elias & Co., Julius Katz & Sons, Kingswell Camera Shop, Trolley Treats, Smokejumpers Grill, Award Wieners, and Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe.

Outdoor sit-down dining also will be available at the Carthay Circle restaurant.

Also starting Nov. 19, there will be a $10 parking fee at the Simba Lot.

Both Disney California Adventure and Disneyland remain closed because of COVID-19 restrictions. Following safety protocols, the number of visitors allowed in the Downtown Disney District “will be limited to promote physical distancing,” according to a company statement.

Face coverings are also required for anyone 2 and older, and visitors will have their temperatures checked before entry.

“With Buena Vista Street soon opening select shopping and dining experiences, guests can find even more places to enjoy a memorable meal or a fun shopping excursion during their visit,” the statement said.

Under guidelines the state released last month, large theme parks such as Disney’s can reopen only with modifications once their home counties have successfully stymied the spread of the coronavirus to the point that they can enter the least-restrictive category of California’s four-tiered, color-coded reopening roadmap.

Reaching Tier 4, also called the yellow tier, requires a county to have less than one new coronavirus case per 100,000 people per day and a testing positivity rate of less than 2%.

Orange County, home to the Disneyland Resort, is currently in the second-most-restrictive “red” tier — with an adjusted case rate of 6.0 and a 3.6% positivity rate.