L.A. County reports 2,318 more coronavirus cases, 25 additional deaths

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti warned residents that the next two weeks will be crucial in determining whether the current surge in coronavirus cases will be temporary or lag into the holiday season.

On Tuesday, there were 25 more deaths and 2,318 more coronavirus cases, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. The surge in cases means that Los Angeles is one of 11 counties in California that have fallen backward in reopening plans.

Five of the six indicators health officials are tracking for reopening plans — including seven-day positivity rate, hospitalizations and acute care bed capacity — are headed in the wrong direction, Garcetti said. Hospitalizations have also increased to almost 900, with 28% of those patients being treated in the intensive care unit, according to county public health officials.

“This should be a bright flashing light to all of us to control our behavior,” Garcetti said.

Based on information gathered through contact tracing, 10% of those who tested positive in the last week had been to a gathering with more than 10 people, Garcetti said.

“I want to be very clear,” he said. “If you’re hosting gatherings at your house...you may be spreading the virus.”

Garcetti said Pfizer’s estimate that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 90% effective is promising, and the county will continue to watch closely as the vaccine is reviewed by federal regulators. If the vaccine is approved, only a small fraction of Angelenos will have access to it, he said.

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer echoed Garcetti’s optimism, but pleaded with residents to “stay the course” in a statement Tuesday.

“It is promising to hear the news of COVID-19 vaccine possibilities in the near future,” she said. “However, we cannot wait for a vaccine to slow the spread of COVID-19 in L.A. County. Every person needs to make personal decisions each day to use the tools we know work.”

In the meantime, Garcetti announced testing centers across Los Angeles will have extended hours and the city will have the capacity to test 32,400 people daily. Several testing sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Dodger Stadium will open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Los Angeles residents received an emergency text alert from the city Tuesday evening warning them that cases are increasing. Garcetti said the text alert is a reminder that testing is available.

“It’s going to go to everybody,” he said. “It doesn’t mean you have symptoms. It’s a reminder that if you do have symptoms or know somebody, please make sure you get tested.”